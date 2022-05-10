Plans to turn former Lincoln Victory Hotel site into flats

Plans to build 27 new flats on the site of a former Lincoln pub have been submitted to the City of Lincoln Council.

Steve Hannam, of Imp Property Limited, has applied to the authority to create three separate residential blocks containing around 22 two-bedroom and five one-bedroom flats on Boultham Park Road.

The site was home to the Victory Hotel, however, the venue was demolished more than four years ago and currently sits empty.

Documents submitted to the council said the blocks of flats would be similar in height to neighbouring houses on Boultham Park Road but would transition in terms of scale and mass as they moved towards further commercial buildings in the west.

The applicant, who does not yet own the site, said they had taken the scheme through a “number of iterations” with planning officers.

The documents said the development would “meet an important local need”.

“A significant percentage of these dwellings would also be [wheelchair] compliant, with accompanying car parking spaces, and this scheme should there be supported,” they said.

“The development proposal would be sympathetic to the street scene and general appearance and character of the local area, and would not cause unacceptable harm to neighbours with regard to outlook, privacy, sunlight and daylight.

“The proposed flats would all enjoy good levels of internal sunlight and daylight, out outlook and privacy, and would enjoy dual aspect and natural ventilation, with flexible and spacious internal layouts.”

The proposals include 17 car parking spaces and space for 38 bicycles.

The ground floor flats would be wheelchair friendly.