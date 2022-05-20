Police investigate assault at Spalding pub
Five men have been arrested
We would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with an affray at the Punchbowl Pub in Spalding.
On 10 April, we received a report of two groups of men fighting. Five men have since been arrested regarding the incident.
If you know this man, please contact Lincs police on 101.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected].
Please quote reference number 271 of 10 April if you are calling or emailing us in relation to this appeal.