Refurb works begin at Lincoln Central Market

Multi-million pound works to refurbish the now empty Lincoln Central Market have now begun.

The last traders left the building on April 15 (see their new locations here) ahead of the works to the Grade II listed market after investment from Historic England through the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) scheme.

The works will include the partial demolition and construction of a new two-storey extension to the south of the building (at Butchers Corridor). This will accommodate a new commercial unit, planned to be a restaurant, with a roof terrace.

A centrally located food court will also be housed inside the revamped building, while City Square and Sincil Street will be re-paved and the roof on the existing market building will be replaced. New unisex and accessibly toilets will also be installed.

The works being carried out by local construction company Lindum are expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

Some £5.9 million investment has also been earmarked for the project thanks to a successful bid for funding through the Be Lincoln Town Deal, which has seen £19 million awarded to the city by government to drive economic regeneration and deliver long-term economic and productivity growth.

The proposed scheme is for the major regeneration of the Central Market building, which will include:

The opening up of the blind arches on the north and east elevations

A new mezzanine floor and relocation of the existing butcher and fishmonger stalls into the main market hall under the mezzanine incorporating its own glazed entrance

Replacement roofing and glazed lantern

Demolition of the butcher’s corridor to the south of the building and the construction of a new two storey extension to accommodate a new restaurant with a roof terrace

New heating and lighting in the building

Freestanding stalls in the interior space of a contemporary, minimal design for local businesses to promote local produce and an area within the centre of the Market Hall to accommodate seating for the associated food outlets within the stalls.

Unisex toilets including disabled and baby changing facilities

It is also proposed to repave and enhance external areas in City Square and Sincil Street to encourage the evening economy, with space for outdoor dining by the waterway and events.

The addition of the mezzanine level will allow for additional seating and flexible uses. The creation of the standalone restaurant unit within the new two storey extension, will create a further ‘destination’ dining space as well as supporting the evening economy.

Councillor Neil Murray, Portfolio Holder for Inclusive Economic Growth at City of Lincoln Council, said: “The vision for Central Market for some time has been to design a building of destination, an attractive and modern retailing and leisure space, offering a mix of stalls and delivering a place where people want to visit and dwell rather than simply pass by en-route to the High Street or the Transport links in the city.

“Thanks to funding from government’s Towns Fund and High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ), we now have the opportunity for major investment into the market to create a sustainable future for this important historical asset, which will in turn support the diversification and recovery of the High Street.”

The market was first built in 1937 to the design of architect Robert Atkinson and incorporates the relocated façade of the original 1737 butter market, which was located at St Peters at Arches in Lincoln.