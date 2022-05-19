Road partially blocked after truck rolls off A15
It has caused queuing traffic
A section of the A15 north of Hemswell Cliff was blocked after lorry rolled onto its side on Thursday morning.
The road was partially blocked and recovery work was underway on the A15 at B1205 Kirton Road, north of RAF Scampton.
An eye-witness told The Lincolnite that at around 10.15am the lorry was being pulled out and recovered, and that it is causing major traffic disruption.
Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more information.