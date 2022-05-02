Rugby Report: Cup wins for Lincoln, Scunthorpe and Gainsborough

Lincoln’s and Scunthorpe’s Under-13s both lifted trophies at the weekend, while Gainsborough’s men’s 1st XV progressed through to the NLD Plate Final.

Captain James Thomas, Morgan Jones, and Euan Lowe, crossed for two tries apiece as Lincoln’s Under-13s won 30-20 against Newark in the NLD Plate Final.

Newark’s four tries were all scored by Elliot Matthews.

Team manager Louise Budgen said: “The lads never stopped fighting, even when they went behind, and I am so proud of them all.

“Huge thanks to Gareth (Beese), Russ (Makinson), Simon (Baker), and Ben (Baker) – without their patience, direction and belief our lads would not be champions.”

Scunthorpe’s Under-13s beat Matlock 35-15 in the NLD Shield Final with Petit and Conroy both scoring two tries. Hatfield, Wilkinson and Barley each scored one try to complete a fine victory for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe’s Under-15s battled hard in their NLD Plate Final, narrowly losing 12-7 against Nottingham Moderns.

Gainsborough’s men’s 1st XV secured their place in the NLD Plate Final after scoring seven tries to beat higher division opposition Bakewell 50-29.

Brad Beresford crossed for a hat-trick of tries and Kieron Smythe scored two as Gainsborough put in an impressive semi-final performance.

Daniel Chadwick and Ben Watson also scored tries for the visitors, while Beresford successfully kicked four conversions and one penalty.

Tudor Roberts also slotted over two conversions to help ensure Gainsborough reached the final, where they will play either Boston or Nottingham Moderns. However, the final is not until August 27, 2022.

Gainsborough will now turn their attention to the Lincolnshire Intermediate Cup Final clash against Stamford College Old Boys, which will take place at Market Rasen & Louth RFC on May 7.

Deepings were also in cup action at the weekend as they finished as runners-up to Huntingdon Stags in the Huntingdonshire & Peterborough County Cup Final.

The Lincolnshire side were made to pay for a slow start, but improved as the game went on and battled hard right until the final whistle.

Deepings’ only try of the match was scored by Kameron Smith, with Chris Owen adding the conversion in a 63-7 defeat.

Deepings RUFC committee member Mark Owen said: “The men’s team did the club proud and reaching the Hunts & Peterborough Cup Final is an achievement in itself.

“It was a hard-fought match and, despite the loss, the team played well, particularly in the second half.

“Reaching the final was a great way to end what has been a difficult season for all clubs getting back to normal play after COIVD restrictions are lifted.

“The team are in a strong position, with solid summer training, to attack next season and prepare to take home the trophy next time.”

Barton & District RUFC celebrated being champions and gaining promotion after their hard-fought 25-22 victory against Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV in the Yorkshire Merit League Final.

James Smith and Robbie Jones each scored a hat-trick of tries as Boston’s 2nd XV secured an impressive 59-26 victory away against Horncastle.

Jose Araujo grabbed a brace of tries and John Hummel scored one, while Tom Balderstone kicked seven conversions to complete a fine afternoon for Boston.

Seven players from Lincolnshire teams featured as NLD Women battled hard in a 52-14 defeat against Leicestershire.

NLD Women were captained by Stamford’s Hannah Dennis, while Lincoln’s Georgina Tomlinson and Abigail Lee played well despite being out of position at hooker and centre respectively.

Boston duo Cath Neville and Lycia Elston, Scunthorpe’s Cassie Milestone and Joanne Moorhouse who plays for University of Lincoln’s women’s team, also featured in the hard-fought match.

Spalding’s Under-12s took part in the Great Yarmouth tour tournament at the weekend, which was organised by Sports Tours.

The Lincolnshire side finished sixth out of 11 teams after winning five and losing five of their 10 games. After mixed results on Saturday, Spalding won all four fixtures on Sunday.

Sam Start, Eddie Roffe, and Rowan Gale were the top scorers for Spalding, who were excellently led by captain Harry Stevenson in what was the first of many tours to come for the Lincolnshire youngsters.

Lincoln Rugby Club are extending their rugby offering this summer to include free Touch Rugby to all children from year seven to 13 from Sunday, May 8.

The sessions will be run by the Lincoln Touch team every Sunday between 10am-11.30am at Lincoln Rugby Club on Lodge Lane in Nettleham.

Rugby League

In the code of rugby league, there will be a new team in the county this summer as the sport makes a comeback to Lincoln.

Hykeham Rugby League will be holding an open day at Rustons Sports and Social Club between 1pm and 2.30pm on Saturday, May 7.

The new team already have two friendlies arranged for this summer against Boston Buccaneers and Sherwood Wolf Hunt and they are urging anyone interested, whether a player or volunteer, to attend the upcoming open day.