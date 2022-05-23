7 mins ago

Rugby Report: Wins for Lincoln against two Barbarians teams

A successful weekend for Lincoln Rugby Club
Try scorers Clare Brooker-Brown (left) and Jake Keeton (right) in action for Lincoln. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

The inaugural Steve Burns Shield and the second ever Tom Barton Shield took place at the weekend in a very successful day for Lincoln Rugby Club.

The title-winning Lincoln Ladies hosted a Barbarians side on Saturday in the first ever Steve Burns Shield, which was played in memory of their former coach who sadly died in 2020 and is still missed by everyone at the club.

Casey Thompson stood in as captain for Lincoln in place of the unavailable Shannon Snell and she did a superb job leading the team, who wore their special commemorative tartan shirts in honour of their former Scottish coach.

Lincoln Ladies won the first ever Steve Burns Shield in memory of their former coach.

Lincoln’s Jade Morgan running through the defence. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Lincoln’s Clare Brooker-Brown passing the ball. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Emily Nelson, Clare Brooker-Brown, Harriet Fluck, and Jade Morgan were among the try scorers for Lincoln in a 51-0 victory.

The Barbarians side was mainly made up of players from Boston, Mansfield, Gainsborough, Burton, Sleaford and the University of Lincoln.

Lincoln’s Ella Frow trying to power through an opposition player. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Lincoln’s Emily Nelson scored one try and kicked three conversions. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Boston’s Sherrie Christian kicking off for the Barbarians. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Lincoln’s men won their match against a Combined Services Barbarians team. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Lincoln’s men beat a Combined Services Barbarians side 59-19 in the Tom Barton Shield, which is named after the former chairman and player who remains a very popular member of the club.

Lincoln’s Jake Keeton tackling his man. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Ben Sykes was among the try scorers for Lincoln. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Jake Keeton, Eren Hamilton, Jack Randell and Ben Sykes were among the try scorers in a match which raised money for the RAF Benevolent Fund, with the exact total still being verified.

Lincoln’s Harry Marks trying to evade the opposition defence. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Grant Cowe in action for Lincoln. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

People watching the Combined Services Barbarians side came dressed for the occasion. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Lincoln Touch showcased their sport to those in attendance. | Photo: Samuel Roylance

In between the two matches, Lincoln Touch showcased their sport with good game play and high tempo attacks on show, and well-worked tries scored in front of those watching from the sidelines.

Ten players in total were involved in a 45 minute session of touch rugby who showed their love of all forms of the sport.

Walking off the pitch after a fun touch rugby session. | Photo: Samuel Roylance

Lincoln’s proud trio representing NLD Women – Georgina Tomlinson, Abigail Lee, and Jenna Bierton.

On Sunday, NLD Women progressed through to the final of the RFU Gill Burns County Cup after a 41-0 victory against Staffordshire.

Seven players from Lincolnshire clubs represented NLD – Jenna Bierton, Abigail Lee, and Georgina Tomlinson (all Lincoln), Hannah Dennis and Jess Pearce (both Stamford), Cassie Milestone (Scunthorpe), and Natasha Champion (Boston).

Bierton crossed for two tries and Lee, Pearce, Milestone, and Ashfield’s Holly Felton each scored one. Hannah Vandersluis, who plays her club rugby for West Bridgford, kicked four conversions and one penalty.

NLD Women will now face Cornwall in the cup final at Richmond Athletic Ground on June 4.

Meanwhile, Stamford’s Under-16 duo of Will Delaney and Jack Haynes, who have both played for the club since Under-6 level, have successfully made it into the Leicester Tigers academy.

The Stamford Rugby Club said: “Under-16s coaches, management and teammates are all rooting for you and your future successes.”