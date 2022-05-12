StreetSafe launches in bid to tackle violence against females

StreetSafe is a national service for anyone to anonymously tell us about public places where they have felt unsafe and the reason for it, eg street lighting, abandoned buildings, vandalism, being followed or verbally abused.

It’s part of the government’s agenda to tackle violence against women and girls, although it’s open to anyone to use.

Detective Superintendent Suzanne Davies, Force lead for violence against women and girls, said: “The Streetsafe tool has the potential to improve our knowledge and understanding of what makes you feel unsafe in our county, and where the issues are. It’s a way to voice your concerns about things that perhaps don’t warrant a call to 101, but are still very important.

“The data gathered will be mapped alongside reported incidents. We will work with our partners to design out problems and focus on prevention and reassurance. My commitment to you is that I will let you know what we have done with the information you have given us; together we can make a difference.”

Get Supt Davies continued: “If there is a location you don’t feel safe, for whatever reason, please use this tool to tell us. This initiative is only as good as the information provided so we are encouraging everyone to use it. It’s anonymous, quick and simple to use, and will help us direct our efforts in the right places.”

StreetSafe is a national initiative and has been developed in cooperation with the Home Office and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

What data is being collected?

The focus of the initiative is to identify particular areas and factors that lead to people feeling unsafe and might help offenders either commit or conceal a crime – such as street lighting, abandoned buildings or poorly designed spaces, vandalism, as well as behaviours of individuals or groups of people.

StreetSafe is anonymous. There will be no questions about your identity, such as name or date of birth. However, there are optional questions about crime reporting as well as age, sex, gender, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, illnesses or disabilities. This information helps us to have a better understanding of the concerns you raise.

Use StreetSafe / find out more here.