Two men charged with serious assault in Mablethorpe
A woman has also been released on bail
Update 14th May
We have today charged two men in connection with the serious assault in Mablethorpe.
Mark Rigg, 37, of Brunswick Drive, Skegness and Daniel Batty, 28, of Cromwell Place, Tattershall have been charged with wounding with intent. They have been remanded to court.
The 30-year-old woman has been released on police bail. Enquiries are ongoing.
Original release
We are investigating a report of a serious assault last night in Mablethorpe.
Officers were called to Centenary Close just after 10pm on 12th May. A man in his 50s was found with multiple injuries to his head and body. His injuries are described as serious, and he remains in hospital.
Two men aged 28 and 37 and a woman aged 30 have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in police custody.
Detective Sergeant Kara Nicholson, from Skegness Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident and are appealing to members of the public to get in touch with any information that can assist in our enquiries.
“If you can help, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 433 of 12th May.”