Vigil with bubbles to mark one year anniversary of Louth double murder

People are being invited to blow bubbles into the air at a vigil to commemorate the one year anniversary of the tragic deaths of Bethany Vincent and her son Darren Henson, known as DJ, in Louth.

Former amusement arcade worker Daniel Boulton, 30, brutally murdered his ex-partner and her autistic son after developing a “hatred” for the boy. Boulton was given two life sentences and must serve a minimum of 40 years in jail before he is eligible to apply for parole, with the chance he may never be released.

Louth-based charity Be Their Voice is hosting the emotional vigil and has invited people to gather at the Charles Street Recreation Ground in Louth at 6.45pm on Tuesday, May 31.

At 7pm people will then be invited to blow bubbles into the air as a mark of tribute, and then assist in scattering forget me not seeds into the wild flower beds at the park. The public are asked to bring their own bubbles to the event.

If people want to pay their respects at home, they are invited to blow bubbles into the air from their gardens or at their front doors.

Be Their Voice was set up by a group of volunteers after the tragic murders to pay tribute to the two victims and also to support domestic abuse awareness charity the EDAN Freedom Fund.

The charity helps people to recognise the first signs of cohesive control and toxic behaviour. In the coming weeks, Be Their Voice will be handing over its first cheque of £1,000 to EDAN Lincs Domestic Abuse Service.

Sarah Parkin, chairman of Be Their Voice, said “It’s impossible to believe it is a year since Bethany and DJ were so needlessly lost to our community, but most of all to their family.

“It’s been a year of sorrow for the family, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in support. Bethany and DJ’s deaths cannot be for nothing, and we hope we leave a legacy to them.

“We will be focusing our minds not only on them, but on all those who are suffering from domestic abuse right here and now in our community.

“Tuesday night is an act of tribute and love, but also a way of reaching out to all those suffering behind closed doors. You are not alone. Please reach out to someone if it is happening to you, and please reach out to any friend or a loved one if you see it happening to them.”

The charity added that it would like to thank East Lindsey District Council for the use of their land for the tribute.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire County Council previously said it will conduct a joint child safeguarding practice and domestic homicide review looking into the double murder.

EDAN Lincs Domestic Abuse Service provides front line help to those suffering from abuse in Lincolnshire and they can be contacted on 01522 510041.