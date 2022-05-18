“Where’s her handbag!?”: Grantham locals react to Thatcher statue

After garnering media attention from around the world, residents of Grantham have had their say on the new Margaret Thatcher statue.

The Lincolnite Podcast host Ronnie Byrne travelled to the Iron Lady’s birthplace to ask passers-by what they made of the £300,000 memorial.

Of the 17 people asked, all 17 supported the statue as a tribute to the former prime minister’s legacy, but only three were willing to express their views in a recorded format.

While the new erection was gauged by all as a fitting memorial to Thatcher’s legacy, not all assessments were without complaint, with one person describing it as “a bit boring”.

Another was shocked the figure was missing her signature handbag.

Hit the play button below to listen:

The statue has been the subject of international headlines this week, after footage appeared online of a man launching eggs at the effigy, just hours after its installation.

The man was later identified as 59-year-old Jeremy Webster, the deputy director of the Attenborough Arts Centre at the University of Leicester.

