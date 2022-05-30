Woman sexually assaulted during fight incident on Lincoln train
A man was punched in the neck
A woman has been sexually assaulted and man attacked after a fight on a train in Lincoln.
British Transport Police are looking into the incident which happened on a train from Lincoln to Haroborugh on Friday, April 22, but only released a CCTV image in relation to the investigation over a month later on Monday, May 30.
Two men were speaking to the victims, a man and a woman, on a platform at Lincoln station before boarding the 9.30pm service to Harborough on April 22.
Once on the train, they sat together and an altercation broke out. British Transport Police said one of the men punched the other man on his neck, and when the two victims got up to leave the other man sexually assaulted the woman.
Officers believe the men in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation. Anyone who recognises the men, or who has information which could help the investigation, should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 302 of 23/04/22.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.