Ben Petts, ULHT: Join us in celebrating the NHS’s 74th Birthday

On Tuesday 5 July the NHS turns 74 years old, providing the perfect opportunity to recognise the amazing work that all NHS staff do across Lincolnshire for patients. Day in day out, they go above and beyond making sure patients receive outstanding care personally delivered. I feel privileged to work among such dedicated colleagues as the manager of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

To celebrate the health service’s birthday, we are inviting the people of Lincolnshire to join the biggest NHS tea party by hosting their own NHS Big Tea. The NHS Big Tea is led by NHS Charities Together, and is bringing the nation together to celebrate the NHS through the national treasure of a cup of tea.

In partnership with another great local cause, the Lincolnshire NHS Charity, we are hosting our very own Big Tea event on Saturday 2 July at Ellenders Bar at Boston United in Boston, from 2pm – 5pm.

You can find out more on our Trust’s website here. The event will have live music, a raffle, cakes and much more. It is free to enter and there is no need to register.

Having your support really does make a massive difference to all of the NHS staff working across the county. To sign up to host your own NHS Big Tea event and receive a fundraising support pack, please visit the NHS Charities Together website.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) is also working with Morrisons stores across Lincolnshire to help raise money for our charity.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity supports more than 750,000 people each year across the four hospital sites in Boston, Grantham, Lincoln and Louth, and supports our staff to deliver outstanding care to our patients, their families and carers. Founded in 1996, the charity funds the extras which we know can’t be provided by the NHS alone. Your support helps to improve the patient and staff experience at your local hospital. Find out more about the charity on the Trust’s website.

I would like to give a massive thank you to all my amazing colleagues for the incredible work you do, not only in caring for patients but also in looking out for each other. You really are an inspiration and what better opportunity to say thank you than on the anniversary of the NHS.