CCTV appeal over red paint damage to Margaret Thatcher statue

We would like to speak to the individuals in this footage who may be able to help us with our enquiries into an incident of criminal damage of the newly-erected statue of former Prime Minster Margaret Thatcher.

The incident happened where the statue is located in St Peters Hill, Grantham, at about 11.10pm 28 May. What is believed to be a tin of red paint was thrown on to the statue, damaging the surface. A can of spray paint has then been used on the surrounding fencing to display a Hammer and Sickle.

The CCTV footage is not clear enough to show facial features, but we hope that the distinctive clothing, build, and gait of the individuals could help lead to identification.

One of the people pictured was dressed all in black clothing which had white stripes running from the waistline to the knee on both legs, and was wearing a face covering.

The other individual was dressed in dark clothing with a hood, a white coloured face covering, dark shoes with a red Nike motif and white soles.

Officers investigating this incident would like to identify the people pictured in the CCTV footage, and would also appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

We are particularly keen to hear from a person who was seen going past on a pedal cycle passing between 11.10pm and 11.15pm who may have witnessed the incident and could help our enquiries.

If you can help with our enquiries, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

