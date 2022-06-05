Missing: David from the Louth area
He was last seen in the Louth area on Saturday
Police are concerned for the welfare of 55-year-old David and are appealing for the public’s help to find him.
David is white, around 6ft 1” tall, with grey/dark hair, a dark goatee beard, and a medium build.
He was last seen in the Louth area at 11.30pm last night (Saturday 4 June) wearing black jogging trousers, black mid length jacket and brown tan walking trainers.
He is believed to be on foot in the surrounding rural areas.
If you have seen David, or know where he is, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 84 of today (5 June).