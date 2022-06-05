Missing: David from the Louth area

We are appealing for help locating Edgaras Briedis, 20, who is wanted for failing to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for charges relating to alleged driving offences.

He was due to appear at the court to face two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle other than in accordance with the licence, and driving a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance. The incident happened on 18 September 2021 on the A46 at Claxby near Market Rasen.

Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful and we are now hoping the public may be of assistance in tracing his whereabouts.

We believe that he may either be in the Hull area of Humberside, and also has links to the Grimsby and Sunderland areas.

We are particularly keen for information on any address he may be staying at or visiting.

If you can help with our enquiries, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

By calling 101 quoting incident number 286 of 18 September 2021.

By emailing [email protected] putting incident number 286 of 18 September 2021 in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.