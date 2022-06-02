View from the cockpit for the Platinum Jubilee flypast: Red Arrows and BBMF

The pride of the RAF and Lincolnshire

The Platinum Jubilee RAF flypast boasted 70 aircraft, including helicopters, Typhoons that spelled out the number 70 in the skies, and of course the Lincolnshire-based Red Arrows.

Britain Memorial Flight Avro Lancaster based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire took part in the Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee too.

The aircraft of the BBMF, two Spitfires, Two Hurricanes, and the sole airworthy Lancaster in Europe thundered down The Mall as a tribute to the Monarch.

Station Commander at Coningsby, Group Captain Matt Peterson said, “Our Sovereign has served our country and Commonwealth in a truly unique way over the last 70 years, seven decades of service is an astounding achievement.

“Alongside all of our service colleagues we are delighted to be paying tribute to Her Majesty today. ”

Squadron Leader Mark Sugden, Officer Commanding the BBMF said, “We are very proud to be participating as we celebrate the Queen’s reign.

“Every time you fly for BBMF it is a privilege, when you take part in important state occasions it is even more so, and the magnitude of today’s event, reflecting her Majesty’s astonishingly dedicated period of service, makes it a momentous, ‘once in a lifetime’ occasion.

The 15 Typhoons paid tribute to The Queen by forming a stunning ‘70’ formation in the sky.