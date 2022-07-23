First in six years: Comeback for Lincoln Mystery Plays’

The historic Lincoln Mystery Plays are back after six years, debuting the new outdoor performance space at Lincoln Cathedral among other locations across the county this summer.

Lincoln Mystery Plays revives the ancient medieval tradition of community-based performances, bringing mirth and mayhem to the miracles and mysteries of Bible stories and the relationships between Man and God.

Tickets range between £12 and £15 (plus booking fee) and can be purchased online here, or in person on the day, but booking is advised.

The performances are scheduled for the following locations:

Lincoln Cathedral, outdoors on the Dean’s Green, July 25 to 30, 7.30pm. Gates open 6.45pm for picnics. Bring own chair to choose your spot. Picnics and own refreshments welcome.

St Mary’s Church Horncastle on August 2, 7.30pm. Doors open 7pm

St Denys’ Church, Sleaford on August 3, 7.30pm. Doors open 7pm

St James’ Church, Louth on August 4, 7.30pm. Doors open 7pm

All Saints Church, Gainsborough on August 5 & 6, 7.30pm. Doors open 7pm

People are encouraged to bring a picnic to any of the outdoor performances.

Due to the pandemic, these are the first Lincoln Mystery Play’s performances since 2016 after the scheduled 2020 shows had to be cancelled.

The Lincoln Mystery Plays are presented by a community of local actors under professional direction.

Director Tom Straszewski, who has adapted the traditional Lincoln scripts to bring fresh vigour, vision and contemporary relevance for 2022, said: “As we move out of the pandemic, we’re telling the story of a community coming together once more.

“With devils, angels, saints and sinners all arguing what the new world should be like, they don’t find it easy, but there’s nothing like a play to bring us together.

“The medieval texts used by Lincoln are deeply concerned with truth-telling, trials and shaping stories. This speaks loudly at a time when truth feels unstable, politicians lie for power and everybody has their own story to tell.

“We see how Mary sticks to her truth in the face of injustice, from toddlerhood through to old age, while mighty kings and ministers lie to maintain their power.

“People will find a story that speaks to their own life and they’ll also find familiarity.”