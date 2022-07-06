North Lincolnshire man charged with Doncaster murder

A 38-year-old man from a North Lincolnshire village charged with murder will face an eight-day trial later this year.

Emergency services were called at 4.23am on Saturday, July 2 to reports that a man was seriously injured on South Parade in central Doncaster.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination found that he died of injuries to his head, chest and abdomen.

Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place, South Yorkshire Police said earlier this week.

Steven Ling, 38, of Park Drain, Westwoodside in North Lincolnshire, has been charged with murder and was remanded in custody to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Monday, July 4.

Ling later appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, July 5 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

No pleas were entered during the hearing, but an eight-day trial was set for November 28, 2022. Ling has now been remanded into custody until the next hearing.