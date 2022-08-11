Holbeach Music and Beer Festival ramping up to get even bigger

The man behind Holbeach Music and Beer Festival says he wants to ramp up the event even further next year with a famous act.

It comes after Sean Taylor and his 60-strong team laid on another hugely popular event last weekend, attracting 15,000 people across the three days at King’s Field.

And in brilliant sunshine the crowds supped their way through 120 firkins of beer and 100 boxes of cider.

The tribute bands were top quality and benefited from a highly professional stage production.

Saturday’s headliners Live/Wire the AC/DC Show followed Kazabian, The Jam’d and Arctic Monkeyz, while Friday’s highlights were Oasish, Vicky Jackson P!nk and Stereotonics, with Planet Abba topping the bill on Sunday after The Mumford & Sons Experience.

Lots of local artists such as Redemption, The Sugar Beats and Buried By My Heartache had sets too.

Mr Taylor said sponsors were already keen to pledge support again in the future.

He added: “It was overwhelming.

“The support from the public, the weather, the bands – everything just dropped into place perfectly.

“It was a magical event with families and friends making memories.

“It’s not just for South Holland. People from all over the country came.”

There was a big shift towards encouraging camping this year, with 800 people staying in caravans, motorhomes and tents. Many arrived on Thursday, with a special night of acoustic music provided for them.

Despite the mix of massive attendances and alcohol, there was no trouble across the festival, which had a theme of super heroes.

Now in its eighth year, the event has long established itself as a major attraction for families.

A funfair, electric motorbikes, free circus workshop skills and sandpit kept the youngsters more than satisfied this year.

Speaking on Tuesday with two more days of clearing up ahead of him, Mr Taylor said it had been another year of fantastic feedback.

He said: “I’m very proud of what we’ve managed to achieve in a little field in Holbeach.

“My family, friends and all the helpers have been fantastic and I’m very grateful to them all.

“I’ve got people wanting to be volunteers just because it’s such a good thing to be involved with.”

He added: “When the dust settles I’ve got to look at it all and decide then whether to do it again.

“The costs of putting it on are enormous – I spent £6,000 on diesel alone.

“I can’t make promises but the people want it.

“If it runs again I want to raise the standard – I never want to stand still with it.

“And that means looking at getting a famous name now.”