Just over two weeks to nominate for North Kesteven Community Champion Awards

There’s just over two weeks left to ensure any individuals, groups or businesses that you know undertake community-minded endeavours and kindness in North Kesteven – or perhaps even have extended this towards you directly – are recognised in the NK Community Champion Awards.

You can make sure they receive ample thanks for their actions by nominating them for the awards before the approaching September 9 deadline.

The awards programme by North Kesteven District Council has 11 categories meaning all manner of good deeds and inspiring actions can be celebrated through a nomination now – from running sports clubs or making things better through business through to enhancing the environment and acting on climate.

And during all the Jubilee activities across our towns and villages earlier this year, there must be countless people who’ve shown great community spirit that you think are deserving of praise and recognition for making it all happen.

For 2022 the full award categories are:

Community Business

Community Spirit (sponsored by Lindum Group)

Contribution to Arts & Culture (sponsored by Lincs Inspire)

Contribution to a Better Environment (sponsored by Hill Holt Wood)

Contribution to Climate Action (sponsored by Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant / Greencoat Capital)

Contribution to Community Safety (sponsored by the Office of the Police & Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire)

Contribution to Health & Wellbeing (sponsored by Branston Ltd)

Contribution to Sport (sponsored by GLL/ Better)

Good Neighbour (sponsored by Ringrose Law)

Longstanding Contribution to a Group or Organisation (sponsored by Lincolnshire Community Foundation)

Young Achiever (sponsored by Duncan & Toplis)

Visit www.NKawards.org to find the nomination form and submit it online, or see full details about the awards and previous winners. A hard copy can also be found in the news section of the Council website. A celebration evening will take place in Sleaford on November 16.

North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “Knowing that so many community-minded actions are undertaken in North Kesteven so readily and regularly, I’m excited to see the breadth of nominations put forward for our NK Community Champion Awards and to celebrate these efforts.

“In all cases, we’re looking to honour selfless and tireless voluntary endeavour which goes above and beyond paid-for remunerated work and is carried out to help make our District a more fulfilling and flourishing place to live, or encouraging others to fulfil their potential.

“In the case of businesses, they should look to champion that extra factor and be doing more than is necessary for the communities around them.

“If you know any individual, group or business behind actions which truly have made life better in our communities – anything from neighbourly good deeds through to longstanding contributions – your nominations are very welcome.”

The awards are only made possible through the generous support of those community-focused businesses committed to serving the community of North Kesteven and making a positive difference by sponsoring, in addition to media support and event expertise leading up to the awards evening itself.

For any further information and nomination support, email [email protected]