Police officers impress crowd with Macarena dance at Lincoln Pride

Lincoln Police officers got into the dancing spirit by performing the Macarena routine while also ensuring the safety of everyone attending Lincoln Pride.

The 2022 event took place in a new location – Tentercroft Street Car Park in Lincoln – as thousands gathered to celebrate love in the city.

This year, The Scene Queens, British dance group Booty Luv and international act Alex Party performed on the main stage, which was headlined by HRVY.

It wasn’t just the performers attracting the attention of the crowd filled with rainbow colours, and a video of police officers dancing was viewed bby over 1,900 people on Facebook. Some praised police, while others criticised the force including described the dancing cops as ‘woke’ officers.

Police said: “Who says we can’t dance! Everyone do the Macarena!”

Chief Constable Chris Haward previously said: “Lincoln Pride is a celebration of inclusivity and representation within the LGBTQ+ community and, as Lincolnshire Police, we are there to support them and build confidence in our service.

“I expect my officers and staff to engage with people attending Pride; to chat, laugh, join in, and even dance, where it is appropriate to do so and does not detract from their duties.

