Scunthorpe trio charged as officers discover haul of cash, drugs and weapons

On Thursday 11 August, a male was arrested after a routine stop check by uniform officers and found to be in possession of drugs.

House searches were authorised and an address on Grosvenor Street South, Scunthorpe, was searched. Officers found a large quantity of cash as well as a significant amount of Class A and B drugs, several weapons and a stash of high-value jewellery, watches, electric scooters and cycles.

Lucasz Prowchownik (36) of Scunthorpe was charged with conspiracy to supply class cocaine/heroin and cannabis

Alvis Obuhovics (22) of Berkeley Street, Scunthorpe, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine/heroin/cannabis and conspire to money laundering

Krzysztof Bom (37) of Grosvenor Street South, Scunthorpe, was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin/cocaine and cannabis and a money laundering offence.

All three appeared in court today and were remanded in custody until a date in September where they are due to appear in court again.