Behind bars: Criminals locked up in September

An already jailed Buddhist monk with links to Lincolnshire and Newark who indecently assaulted two girls, and a groundworker who fractured a university student’s jaw, were sentenced this month.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day.

Although there appeared to be less sentencings than usual, it certainly wasn’t a quiet month for local courts as there were several murder and attempted murder hearings, most of which have been scheduled to go to trial.

The barristers strike is also still ongoing which has also meant that the majority of sentencings have been adjourned.

Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in September 2022:

Koji Takeuchi

Buddhist monk Koji Takeuchi was jailed for two years for indecently assaulting two girls after winning the trust of their families.

Takeuchi, who calls himself Buddha Maitreya, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexually abusing the two girls who were about 12-years-old at the time of the attacks.

The offences came to light after press reports of a separate case when Takeuchi, 82, was jailed for similar offences two years ago.

Mcauley Miller

Mcauley Miller fractured a university student’s jaw and broke four of his teeth during an unprovoked attack in Stamford town centre and was jailed for two years.

Miller, 21, punched his 20-year-old victim twice from behind in a 10 minute spell of violence.

