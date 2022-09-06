Chief Drone Pilot invites enthusiasts to event at Lincolnshire Police HQ
People wanting to attend must register online
Our Chief Drone Pilot is inviting drone enthusiasts to an event on Sunday 25 September, at Police HQ, Nettleham.
We will be joined by industry experts to share their knowledge and expertise. Areas covered at the event will include drone legislation, understanding airspace restrictions, and the safe sharing of airspace with all aircraft. Our drone team will also give an insight in to the use of police drones.
The event is being held at Police HQ at 10am. As numbers are limited, only people who have registered online will be able to attend. Please do not attend if you have not registered as we do not have space to accommodate extra people.
The event is free of charge and open to anyone, especially people who have or are thinking of buying a drone. Follow the link to book your place Lincs Police Drone Event
These are the first education days we have held. We hope to run some more across the county as we recognise not everyone can attend Police HQ, Nettleham.
Follow our Drone Team on Twitter @LincsCOPter