Franco Manca pizza restaurant now open in Lincoln

Franco Manca is now open in Lincoln serving fresh sourdough pizza every day and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Franco Manca’s 69th restaurant opened in the unit formerly occupied by Joules on Lincoln High Street on Tuesday, September 27. The company is also planning to open restaurants in Chichester and Cardiff in the near future.

The traditional Italian sourdough restaurant chain originated in Brixton in the 1980s and prides itself on being “very much about welcoming everybody and families” to taste the fresh food.

The restaurant is currently for dining in, but Franco Manca will be available via Uber Eats and Deliveroo in the coming weeks.

Operations Manager Simone Annette told The Lincolnite on Wednesday lunchtime: “We’ve had a good opening day and a half since opening.

“We are the pioneers that originally bought sour dough pizza to the UK and can’t wait for Lincoln to try it.”

Manager Caroline Leverett added: “We are very much about welcoming everybody and families to eat the food freshly prepared on site every day…even our lemonade is homemade.

“It’s gone very well so far and we’ve been very busy and the support from the locals has been lovely.”

Franco Manca’s Lincoln restaurant is open between 11.30am and 9.30pm Monday to Friday, 11.30am-11pm on Saturday, and 11.30am-9pm on Sunday.

Franco Manca dates back to 1986, when a pizzeria was opened at Brixton Market in London, before being renamed Franco Manca (Italian for ‘Franco is missing’) in 2008 to pay tribute to the owner’s hard work.