Man arrested and weapon recovered in armed robbery in Spalding
There were no serious injuries
Officers were called at 1.16 pm to Sheep Market in Spalding yesterday (29 September) after a report of a man who was making threats with what appeared to be a firearm.
A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. A weapon was recovered and there were no serious injuries.
If you witnessed the incident, or have information to assist the investigation, please call 101 with reference number 182 of 29 September.