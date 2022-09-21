South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership tackling enviro-crime

South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership (South Holland District Council, East Lindsey District Council and Boston Borough Council)

Litter, dog-fouling and fly-tipping and other enviro-crime offences which blight communities are to be tackled with enforcement across the whole of the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership geographical area.

A tendering process which invites businesses to carry out enforcement across the three councils has been launched for the first time. By opening up procurement to work across South Holland, Boston and East Lindsey is a key milestone for the Partnership while also being able to address enviro-crime head on across each authority.

Following the completion of the process, the successful bidder will provide foot patrols and overt CCTV surveillance across the Partnership to tackle littering, dog fouling and fly tipping. Officers will also be able to enforce offences in areas under Public Space Protection Orders.

CCTV surveillance has already proved successful in Boston at fly-tipping hotspots with incidents on a downward trend. Enviro-crime enforcement officers have also recently started in East Lindsey and now the scheme aims to share that best practice by introducing the measures across the Partnership.

The launch of the procurement process is a significant milestone for the Communities Directorate as set out in the Annual Delivery Plan.

Cllr Deborah Evans, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services at Boston Borough Council said: “While I have been frustrated by the length of time it has taken to get the tender out, I can see the huge benefits of the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership coming together to make our councils attractive to potential enforcement companies and better value for money for our residents.

“Giving us a wider choice will deliver the best possible outcome and service for the people of Boston.”

Cllr Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council said: “I am very happy that Partnership working has led to this opportunity to help deliver a wider-approach to tackling enviro-crime across each authority.

“By working across the Partnership, the successful bidder will also help deliver our key education messages to all our residents no matter where they live over such things as fly-tipping and litter.”

Cllr Anthony Casson, Portfolio Holder for Public Protection, at South Holland District Council said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for enforcement companies to operate across three councils and make a difference to enviro-crime issues which impact so many villages and towns.

“I am sure residents will be supportive to bring this enforcement to South Holland and being able to deliver a cost-effective way to tackle the problem collectively for all our residents is a positive step forward.”