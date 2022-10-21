A1173 closure in North East Lincolnshire for one day due to overturned HGV
The road will be closed on October 22
The A1173, between A180 Stallingborough junction and the roundabout on Kiln Lane, will be closed on Saturday 22 October due an overturned HGV near myenergi.
Whilst the accident is not restricting movement on the highway, to retrieve the HGV from the verge, a crane will be required and therefore a road closure must be in place for safety reasons.
The road will be closed on Saturday 22 October for one day from 7.30am. Diversion routes will be signposted.