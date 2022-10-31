Body of missing man found in Bardney river

Police were seen down by the waterside

The body of a missing 86-year-old man has been found in the river in Bardney, police have confirmed.

Police had been growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Thomas, who is also known locally as John Bayes.

He was first reported missing to Lincolnshire Police from the Faldingworth area on October 21 before the force issued a public appeal for help to try and find him two days later.

Police were seen down by the waterside and close to the sugar beet factory in Bardney on Monday, October 31.

In their original appeal, police said he was hard of hearing and may not have his hearing aids with him, and was believed to have travelled in his white Audi Q3.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called today at just before 11am to a report of a body in the River Witham at Bardney.

“We believe this to be 86-year-old Thomas (also known as John) who was reported missing to us ten days ago. His next of kin have been informed.”

