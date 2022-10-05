CCTV: Man staggers across Lincoln level crossing in front of oncoming train

Network Rail has released alarming CCTV footage showing a young male climbing over the barriers at the Lincoln High Street crossing before staggering across two live tracks, narrowly avoiding a freight train.

The incident happened on Lincoln High Street in August this year.

Within seconds of the man crossing the track, a fast and heavy freight train comes past blaring its horn, but the man ignored the obvious alarms.

The footage was released as part of a safety message to revellers in the city.

Network Rail joined forces with British Transport Police and East Midlands Railway to deliver a “hard-hitting lesson” about rail safety to the latest cohort of students at the University of Lincoln this week.

This was as part of the university’s ‘staying safe on a night out’ week and students tried out bespoke virtual reality headsets, discovering the top tips for using a level crossing safely.

With more than 200 trains speeding through this crossing each day, Network Rail said it is paramount that both newcomers to the city and long-term residents understand how to use it safely.

Elisha Allen, Community Safety Manager for Network Rail, said: “This behaviour is incredibly dangerous and deeply concerning. The individual involved recklessly risked their life to stumble just a few metres further forward.

“The level crossing on Lincoln High Street is a busy and active route across the railway, and it can present a real danger if not used correctly.

“People need to be well aware of the dangers, pay attention to the unmissable alarms, and remain incredibly vigilant when crossing the tracks, particularly while under the influence.

“We’ve worked with our rail industry partners to deliver a hard-hitting lesson for new students at the University of Lincoln and help more people understand how stay safe around the railway.”

Ricky Sweeney, British Transport Police Chief Inspector, said: “The railway is no place to take a shortcut.

“Getting somewhere a little quicker is not worth the risk, and we have seen first-hand that this can lead to tragic consequences or life-changing injuries – both outcomes are avoidable.

“There is simply no excuse for not following the safety procedures at level crossings. Trains travel at speeds of up to 125mph, sitting wider than the tracks they run on and often quieter than expected.

“The public continue to be our eyes and ears, and they can help us by reporting any concerns or incidents to us directly by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.”