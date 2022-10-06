Chance to stand in November’s by-elections in South Kesteven

Two by-elections have been called in South Kesteven, to be contested on November 10th.

People will be voting in Bourne East Ward of South Kesteven District Council following the death of Cllr Judy Smith, and in Grantham St Wulfram’s Ward, following the resignation of Cllr Jacky Smith.

The deadline for nomination of candidates will be 4pm on October 14.

Information for those who might consider becoming a councillor can be found online at the SKDC website at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/becomecouncillor

The countdown to both by-elections starts on Thursday, October 6, when the Notices of Election are published.

There are deadlines on registering to vote, applying for a postal vote and applying to vote by proxy.

Candidate nomination papers and information packs are available from the SKDC website at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/byelections or directly from the elections team: 01476 406080, email: [email protected]

SKDC’s Elections team can also explain what being a local councillor entails, will explain the application process and assist with paperwork.

Nomination papers must be signed by a proposer, seconder and eight additional people who need to be local government electors for the relevant ward.

There are important deadlines for those who wish to vote.

To take part, residents need to be registered to vote by the end of Tuesday October 25th. Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and register, particularly those who have recently moved or are turning 18. The website will ask for a date of birth and National Insurance number in addition to the usual details of name, address, previous address and nationality.

Postal vote application deadline: 26 October (5pm)

Proxy vote application deadline: 2 November (5pm)

Completed nomination papers must be delivered by hand to the office of the Returning Officer, South Kesteven House, St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, NG31 6PZ before 4pm on 14 October.

Further details on all the by-elections and elections, the process and timetable, can be found online on the SKDC website via: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/byelections