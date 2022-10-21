Dispersal order to tackle rising incidents at Lincoln’s Carlton Centre

Anti-social behaviour (ASB) is intimidating and disruptive for the community and businesses affected – and to combat a rise in incidents in the Carlton Centre in Lincoln over the past month, we are issuing a 48 hour dispersal order from 5pm tonight (Friday 21 October).

Over the past month officers have been called to multiple reports of anti-social behaviour in the area, as well as the shopping park opposite.

The reports started off with a small group and the occasional incident, but have escalated to groups of around 20 or more youths gathering and causing disruption. Their actions are now moving from anti-social behaviour to criminality. We are now receiving two to three calls per evening between 4pm and 10pm. On the 19th October 2022 there were five calls in just one evening.

The incidents are taking place around McDonald’s, Poundstretcher, The Archway, Lidl and B&M. Behaviour includes riding scooters around shops, attempted theft, being abusive to staff and people passing by, shouting at people in cars, and climbing on to shop roofs. We have also received reports that people are reluctant to visit a nearby treatment centre for appointments due to the intimidation experienced.

Each call has received a police response from either our PCSO or Response officers. Yesterday, Response officers took two boys home to parents following a report of disruption. We have been conducting proactive patrols and working with the stores and community affected, and following up intelligence to locate the people responsible.

The dispersal order prohibits groups of youths gathering in the car parks or businesses. If any person doesn’t comply with a dispersal notice, they are liable for arrest and prosecution. There will be an increased police presence in the area over the weekend and into next week.

This is a clear message to the people responsible – it will not be tolerated. And we ask parents and guardians to ensure that they know where their children are, and educate them about the risks of engaging in anti-social behaviour or other criminal activity. Please don’t let your children end up with a criminal record.