Former Lincoln McDonald’s taken over by White Stuff
Store is leaving its High Street space
Fashion retailer White Stuff is looking to move from its current Lincoln store into the former Cornhill McDonald’s.
The store confirmed it was looking to take advantage of a bigger space earlier this year when Leeds-based company Luxury Leisure submitted two applications to City of Lincoln Council, asking for permission to change the High Street store into a gaming centre.
Since then, White Stuff’s management have new applications for the premises at 13-14 Cornhill, confirming they are leasing the ground floor of the unit.
They include getting Listed Building Consent to remove and alter stud walls, install flooring, lighting and other equipment and for display of signs from the premises front.
“The last use of the ground floor was retail food on the ground floor with ancillary on first floor.
“The building has been separated and stripped out of all these modern additions and is a shell.
“No additional change of use is required with this application,” said documents submitted to the planning department.
Changes to the building wil also include new staff toilets and facilities, along with new changing facilities.
The signage will be new and will follow the guidance in the Cornhill Quarter shopfront design guide, said the owners.
For more information on the applications, visit here for the listed building consent, and here for the latest signage application.