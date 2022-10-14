Four arrested over ‘violent disorder and robbery’ in Boston

Three teenagers were taken to hospital

Four males have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and robbery following an incident in Boston.

Our Force Control Room received a report of a fight between two small groups of youths in West Street at around 12.45am yesterday, Thursday 13 October.

No one was seriously injured, but two mobile phones, bags and cash were reported to have been stolen during the incident. The items were recovered, and the victims, one teenage girl, and two teenage boys, taken to hospital.

Our officers attended and arrested the four males, three aged 17 and one aged 20. They have been released on bail while investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott said: “We attended within minutes and made four arrests. Our investigations are ongoing and we would like to hear from anyone who may have any information to contact us.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of West Street during the time of the incident.

“Any criminal activity will not be tolerated, especially violence.”

We will release an update when one is available.

Anyone with any information can call us on 101, quoting incident 8 of 13 October.

Alternatively, email [email protected] quoting incident 8 of 13 October.

Alternatively, you can report anonymously via the independent charity or call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.