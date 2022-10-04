Lincoln BIG’s new jigsaw puzzle trail coming to the city centre

Pieces of a colourful hand painted 40-piece jigsaw puzzle will be displayed in the windows of businesses later this month.

Through art, Lincoln BIG’s ‘The Piecing Us Together Trail’ showcases the variety of businesses in Lincoln City Centre.

The puzzle pieces will be on display from October 22 to November 6, 2022 and each puzzle piece references its location. The completed jigsaw puzzle will form a large, vivid crowd scene.

The businesses involved are a mixture of both independent and national organisations. The trail will take place across Lincoln City Centre, which includes these areas: The Lawn, Bailgate/Uphill area, The Strait, St Martin’s Square, Upper High Street, High Street, Lower High Street, and St Marks.

People can take part in the trail by collecting a leaflet from participating businesses, including the Visitor Information Centre, or by downloading the LoyalFree app for free.

Once people find all the puzzle pieces, they will be in with a chance to win one of a selection of prizes.

Throughout November, people can except to see the final reassembled jigsaw puzzle on display in Lincoln City Centre, with a location to be confirmed in due course.

The project was commissioned by Lincoln Creates/Lincoln BIG after a successful application by local artist Mel Langton, who will be designing and creating the trail. After her application she was awarded a grant of £2,414 from the Lincoln Creates Fund.

Mel said: “I applied for funding from Lincoln Creates because I was excited by the idea of collaborating with local businesses to produce a miniature artwork trail that could enhance the city centre, along with inspiring creative content from others.

“I thought it would be a unique way to bring fun and colour to the city, with each miniature art piece telling a story”.

Sue Bell, from Lincoln BIG, said: “This is a brilliant project that engages 40 city centre businesses, with each of the jigsaw pieces depicting the unique characters of the individual businesses.”