Lincoln man jailed for child sex offences

Lee Overton, Woodhall Drive, Lincoln, was sentenced Wednesday, 26 October 2022, following a trail, lasting a week and a half at Lincoln Crown Court.

Overton was found guilty of 17 offences of sexual assault on a child under 13 years old that happened between 2011 and 2018.

Along with his prison sentence of five and a half years, he was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He has been placed on the sexual offenders register for life.

DC Jann Olsen, Protecting Vulnerable People, Lincolnshire Police, said: “I welcome the prison sentence and the ongoing protective measures that have been put in place.

“This offending was against the most vulnerable in society and I hope with the conclusion of the court case, those involved can find some closure.”

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault remember that what has happened is not your fault. You are not to blame and there is help for you.

If you are hurt and need medical attention, call 999 and ask for an ambulance or go to your local Accident and Emergency department. Otherwise, go somewhere where you feel safe.

Try not to be alone. See if a friend or someone you trust can be with you. Talk to someone about what has happened. In addition to this, or if you don’t feel like talking to a friend or family member yet, please consider contacting the sexual assault referral clinic Spring Lodge or Lincolnshire Rape Crisis.

To report any recent or non-recent incidents to us call 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency. We have specially trained officers to investigate and support you through the process.