Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards: Judges select finalists and winners
Congratulations to all the 2022 finalists
The judging panel for the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards 2022 met on Wednesday, October 19, to select the finalists and winners for this year’s event.
The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards are organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite.
The 8 judges had over 150 entries across ten categories to review at the luncheon held at The Tower Hotel in Bailgate, Lincoln.
The 2022 awards will showcase and promote the best Lincolnshire entrepreneurs, start-ups and innovators, recognising their resilience and business acumen in our county.
The judging panel included representatives from event sponsors Sparkhouse, Wright Vigar, Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing, Streets Chartered Accountants, Lincoln College and the Productivity Programme.
The winners will be crowned at the evening awards ceremony on November 24 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln. The awards night will also be a Christmas party so bring your colleagues for what promises to be a fantastic celebration.
Find out more on the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards website.
The 2022 Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards finalists:
Growth/Scale-up Business of the Year
— Sponsored by Wright Vigar
- ADHD 360 Limited
- Grange Farm Park
- Visual Print and Design
- Wallbreaker
- YMCA Lincolnshire
Business Innovation of the Year
— Sponsored by Sparkhouse
- Endor Learn & Develop
- Eye Guide MC Ltd
- HubGem Marketing Ltd
- Polar Creative
- PSP IT
Entrepreneur of the Year
— Sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise
- Tanvir Hassan – Attract
- Ayse Inal – BeamOut Studios
- Jessica Purdie – Prikli Pear
- Lucinda Marshall-Day – Walcot Hall Staycations
- Ash Wilks/Luke Winter – Wallbreaker
E-commerce Business of the Year
– Sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants
- Gifts from Handpicked
- RH Smith & Sons (Wigmakers) ltd T/A Smiffys
- SUMS Ltd
Apprentice of the Year
— Sponsored by Lincoln College
- Euan Meadwell – Secret Source Marketing Ltd.
- Keera Darmon – TALOR Garden Furniture Ltd
- Lauren Brookes – Social Change
- Niall Corey – Nicholsons Chartered Accountants
- Rebecca Reid – Play Avenue Ltd
- Tiah Thompson – Solutions 4 Plastic
Taking on the World (International/Export)
— Sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants
- Eagle Eye Innovation
- Liz Drury Voiceover
- Makan Bites Ltd
- RH Smith & Sons (Wigmakers) ltd T/A Smiffys
Business for a Purpose (Charitable/CSR)
— Sponsored by Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing
- CoastalSound
- J & S Plumbing and Heating
- Recovery Coach Community CIC
- The Oaks
Tech Business of the Year
— Sponsored by Sparkhouse
- Eagle Eye Innvoations Ltd
- HSE People
- KryptoKloud
- Live Like Loyalty
- SUMS Ltd
Start-up of the Year
— Sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise
- Kettle and Black Ltd
- Magnus Furniture Ltd
- McGin-Lee HR Ltd
- Pocket Rockets Cleaning Rescue Ltd
- Prikli Pear
App/Product of the Year
— Sponsored by Stonebow Media
- Attract
- Live Like Loyalty
- PSP IT
- SUMS Ltd
The winners will be crowned at the evening awards ceremony hosted by Richard Askem on November 24 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.
