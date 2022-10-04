Louth parklets plunderer caught on camera
Police are appealing to identify the man in the video
We are appealing for help to identify the man in the video following reports of criminal damage in Louth.
A white male believed to be approximately 50 to 65 years old reportedly removed the benches from Mercer Row and moved them to a side street on Little Butcher Lane. This was believed to have happened before 3am on Thursday 29 September.
We would like to speak to the man in the video to help progress our enquiries.
If you know who he is, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 164 of 30 September.
Alternatively, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
