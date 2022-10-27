Lucy the Dragon to spend Christmas at Lincoln Castle

The roar-some sculpture of a dragon is set to stay settled in Lincoln Castle’s grounds over the Christmas period after a successful summer display.

Lucy the Dragon was due to be removed from the venue by October 30, however, Lincolnshire County Council has applied to its planning department to keep it in place until January 31, so that it can be incorporated into the Castle Illuminations over December.

It would mean the dragon would be in place during Lincoln’s Christmas Market.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said the sculpture had been “extremely popular” with guests.

“She’s enjoyed being at Lincoln Castle so much she wants to stay for Christmas,” they said.

“She’s hoping that we’ll let her stay and so are we. She might even get involved in some of the Christmas festivities too.”

The sculpture is made of two part, the head and tail and is designed to look like “Lucy” has broken through the castle walls. It emits smoke at regular intervals and is also accompanied by a variety of sound effects.

The application describes how coloured LED lighting would be used to “Light Up Lucy” from the grassed area lower down the embankment.

She has already overseen a number of events on the grounds including a themed dragon hunting adventure, the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, a Picnic Social, the Tea in the Castle event, Steampunk events.

During December Lincoln Castle offers a number of events including an Illuminated Wall Walk during the evenings and Lincoln Castle Illuminated which will feature a number of festive displays alongside seasonal hot chocolates.

For more festive events and tickets see here.

