Man ‘pushed off mobility scooter and kicked in face’ during Stamford robbery
A verbal altercation took place at a bank
We are appealing for witnesses following an allegation of robbery in Stamford.
At around 9.45pm on Saturday 15 October, a man in his 50s was reported to have had a verbal altercation with a female at Nationwide on the High Street.
The female allegedly pushed the victim off his mobility scooter and then kicked him in the face. A sum of cash was also taken from the victim.
Members of the public were in the area at the time of the incident and challenged the suspect who then fled the scene.
We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and had any interaction with the suspect or victim.
If have any other information that can assist in our investigation, you can get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 435 of 15 October.
Alternatively, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.