Men arrested over drugs offences in town near Scunthorpe
Two men are in our custody following an incident yesterday evening, Tuesday 18 October in Bottesford.
Eagle eyed Special Constables spotted a car behaving suspiciously at around 9:45pm and pulled the vehicle over on Valley View Drive.
Upon searching the car officers are reported to have discovered a quantity of drugs, cash and equipment associated with drugs.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion with intent to supply Class A drugs.
They both remain in custody whilst officers continue with lines of enquiry.