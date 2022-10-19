Police investigate serious ‘knife assault’ in Cleethorpes
Officers investigating a serious assault are appealing for information following an incident on Thursday 29 September.
As a man walked along on Isaac’s Hill, Cleethorpes at approximately 11:00pm he is reported to have been approached from behind by three men and punched in the head.
The man attempted to flee to safety, and it is alleged that he was then assaulted with a knife causing injury to his hand which isn’t thought to be serious.
The three men described as white, all believed to be in their mid-thirties and between the heights of 5ft 8” and 5ft 10” tall in dark clothing are then believed to have fled the area.
Officers would also like to speak to anybody who may have witnessed anything suspicious or believes they have information that could assist us with our enquiries to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting investigation reference 22*72584.