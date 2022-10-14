Public invited to have their say on improvements to Boston leisure complex

Visions for a modern, exciting new Boston Leisure Project are being created and we need local people to give us their ideas to help the design process.

The ‘Boston Leisure project’ is part of the Towns Deal where £21.9m in Towns Funding was announced in 2021 for transformational projects in Boston.

The project will see a remodelled Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex to provide additional and improved facilities, utilising the existing public and training pools, all under one roof.

This project will ‘provide the opportunity to transform the leisure provision’ in the town with the help from you, our residents and current users of the centre.

All comments received will be considered, and fed in to the emerging design processes as far as possible, whilst recognising there is need to ensure we can produce a cost effective, viable and deliverable scheme.

Cllr Nigel Welton, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economic Development and Planning, said: “This part of the Boston Town Fund investment is able to help us reach our priority set in our corporate strategy which is to ‘provide affordable and accessible leisure opportunities for all’ including our commitment to provide communities with access to modern, high-quality leisure facilities.

“The current leisure facility in Boston is dated and inefficient so we plan to improve and utilise the existing centre and bring it all under one roof. We hope the plans so far attract residents as we aspire to provide enhanced health and wellbeing options for people to use and enjoy.

“I encourage people to have their say and help build our emerging designs which will in future inspire everyone to lead a more active lifestyle using the local facilities available to them.”

The consultation runs until Sunday 30th October 2022 and can be found at https://wh1.snapsurveys.com/s. asp?k=166515887902, paper copies can be obtained by visiting the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex or the council offices at Municipal Buildings, West Street, Boston PE21 8QR.