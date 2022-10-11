Road remains closed as end date for major Lincoln gas works delayed again

The completion of major gas works on Doddington Road in Lincoln has been delayed again so the road closure will remain in place.

SAS Utility Services Ltd have been working to complete the installation of a new “Intermediate Pressure” Gas main and the final connection works were originally scheduled to be completed by July 8, before being changed to later that month.

The eastern end of Sadler Road will remain closed with the same diversions in place after the completion date was moved to October 25, 2022. The road will reopen at some point that day.

The work being carried out by SAS will be to bring the end of the new gas main across from Sadler Road to the existing Cadent Gas Main on Doddington Road.

The final testing and commissioning of the new gas main connection depends on the skill and availability of several different specialist contractors.

The new gas main will serve a gas-powered electric generation plant, assisting local power requirements if the power grid needs more resources.

SAS said: “The additional bank holiday forced the welding (‘Hot Tap’) to be delayed by a week, which in turn has had a domino effect on the final procedures as we work to schedule in contractors around their other commitments.

“Final completion will now be the 25th of October, on which date the roads will be clear.

“SAS are grateful to all stakeholders for their co-operation and wish to thank everyone for their patience whilst works are carried out.”