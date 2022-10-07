Sneak preview of ‘raunchy’ GloryHoles Golf in Lincoln

GloryHoles Golf will opened on Lincoln High Street on Friday, and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

After the opening hole – Ice Breaker – the course continues to get more adult and raunchy to keep players entertained.

As well as the mini-golf action, the bar area will also include other golf games such as a Puttleboard.

The bar will serve a range of cocktails priced at £8 with their own twists on classics, as well as a variety of beers and other drinks.

GloryHoles Golf was set up by business partners Dan Brown, Drew Hewitt and David ‘Trig’ Hood of Curious Venues, who have so far opened venues with their ‘unique adult mini-golf experience’ in Nottingham and Sheffield. The new venue in Lincoln will create around 20 new jobs

After the original August opening date was delayed, co-owner Dan Brown can’t wait to welcome the first customers.

He told The Lincolnite: “We are excited to show the people of Lincoln a unique golfing experience and like nothing the city has ever seen before.”

The Lincoln venue will be priced at £10 per head from Monday to Thursday, and then £12 between Friday and Sunday, to play the 18-hole course.

The opening hours for GloryHoles Golf Lincoln will be as follows: