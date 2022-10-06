Teen allegedly sexually assaulted in Grimsby village
Officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Scartho are appealing for information.
We were called on Tuesday 4 October to reports that a 17-year-old girl had been walking along Waltham Road, Scartho, between 12noon and 2:00pm on Friday 30 September when it is suspected she was approached by an unknown man. The man is reported to have tried to kiss her and touched her inappropriately.
It is believed he was driving a blue transit van and is described as Asian and aged in his 20s. He was reported to have been about 5ft 11ins tall, with a black beard and short, black, gelled hair. He is described as wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt and a black tabard.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 97 of 4 October.