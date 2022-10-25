Two from Lincolnshire arrested after fatal hit and run in Peterborough
Man, 45, and woman,64, both arrested
A 45-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, both from Lincolnshire, were arrested after an alleged hit and run in Peterborough.
Peterborough man Karl Bradshaw, 41, died after being struck by a black Renault Megane in Paston Ridings at around 8.30pm on Thursday, October 20.
He was walking along a footpath in Paston Ridings when he fell into the road. A Renault Megane had turned right out of Hallfields Lane, onto Paston Ridings, before hitting Mr Bradshaw and police said the driver failed to stop at the scene.
Officers and paramedics attended, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A 45-year-old man from Crowland was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, death by driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has since been bailed.
A 64-year-old woman, also from Crowland, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. She has been released under investigation.
In a tribute, Mr Bradshaw’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce Karl’s tragic death.
“Karl was hard working and happy to help anyone. He loved having a laugh and joke with his family and friends.
“Karl had a great many friends who made him part of their families, which he loved and appreciated.
“We would like to thank our wider family and Karl’s friends for all their support at this time.
“We would also like to thank the police for all their hard work and support.”
