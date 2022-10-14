Wanted Stamford man teases police on Facebook

A Stamford man wanted in connection with serious drugs offences appears to be taunting police on Facebook.

Cambridgeshire Police said Daniel Kilroy, 31, is believed to be in the Peterborough area and officers are keen to locate him and speak to him about their ongoing investigation into drugs criminality.

Policing Peterborough posted the wanted appeal, which attracted over 100 comments including from a man going by the same name as the alleged offender who taunted police.

His comments included: “It says you’re appealing for help? Have you tried calling him lol. Just saying.” When someone asked him later “still no call?”, he simply replied “not even a letter mate”.

In response to someone complimenting the police mugshot photo that “really enhances his features”, he said: “They deffo picked the best one to show off all my chins lol. If I get fatter maybe they may not recognise me or maybe it’s time for a shake diet.”

Another commenter said “my how you have changed. Have you been a naughty boy? Do I need to put you on the naughty step?”

Daniel Kilroy again tried to respond humorously, saying: “No Mandy, I have not changed, I’m still that lovely soft soul. I think there is a misunderstanding here. Scouts’ honour.”

Another person pointed out “the guy in the comments of his own wanted post”, to which he replied “I have no illusions I will pay for them later”.

Police urged members of the public not to approach Kilroy and to instead contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary on 101 with any information.

The force is also reminding people that anyone who harbours or assists an offender is also breaking the law and liable to be arrested.