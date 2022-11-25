Cold War nuclear bunker near Louth sells at auction for £31k

Sold for more than the initial guide price

A Cold War nuclear bunker near Louth went under the hammer at auction on Thursday before being sold for £31,000.

The bunker was originally bought by 63-year-old Army veteran Mark Colledge, who paid £12,500 for the underground vault in Legbourne, near Louth, back in 2003. No details have been revealed yet on the identity of Thursday’s buyer who is now the bunker’s new owner.

It was constructed in the late 1950s and the site was originally designed to provide protection for three observers to survive a nuclear attack, with food and water provided for 14 days.

The bunker went under the hammer with SDL Property Auctions with an initial guide price of £25,000+ (plus fees), but ended up selling for a higher figure.

The bunker is secure, dry and still in its original condition, including body bags, gas masks and even a red telephone box.

