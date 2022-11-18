Spalding man among six charged over UK cash machine attacks

They have been named by police

Six men, including one from Spalding in Lincolnshire, have been charged with a number of attacks on cash machines across the UK.

Hundreds of officers and staff from seven forces contributed to warrants at various addresses in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire, Norfolk, Nottinghamshire, Scotland, and the West Midlands on November 16, 2022.

Led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), in a joint operation with Police Scotland, the activity resulted in 22 arrests. The 22 suspects are 16 men and six women aged between 22 and 61.

The following men have now been charged with conspiracy to burgle other than a dwelling and conspiracy to steal between March 15, 2021, and November 16, 2022:

John Smith, 31, of Evergreen Close in Spalding, Lincolnshire

Patrick Gilheaney, aged 32, of Griggs Road in Loughborough, Leicestershire

Christopher Casey, aged 25, of Mere Lane in Ullesthorpe, Leicestershire

Tali Smith, aged 32, Alfie Boswell, aged 31, and William Boswell, aged 22, all of the Bagworth area in Leicestershire.

They were due to appear before Leicestershire Magistrates Court on Friday, November 18.

A further man, aged 66, was detained in Cumbria on Thursday, November 17. He, along with the 10 other arrested men and six women, have been bailed.

An investigation found more than 40 attacks were committed against ATMs across England, Wales and Scotland, with stolen cash and building damage amounting to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Dozens of thefts of high-powered vehicles, allegedly used to commit the attacks or to flee the scene and worth similar sums, have also been reported.

Among items seized during searches, were numerous suspected stolen high-powered vehicles and car parts, further high-value vehicles and motorhomes, large amounts of cash, offensive weapons and two imitation firearms.

