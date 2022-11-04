Tribute to teen found dead on Lincolnshire train tracks

The family of a 15-year-old boy who sadly died on the train tracks in Deeping St Nicholas in Lincolnshire have paid tribute to him.

Officers were called to the line in Deeping St Nicholas at 12.09am on October 29 after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended, but sadly Tyler Butler was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Tyler’s mum said: “The tragic loss of Tyler so early in his life is devastating and has left an unfillable hole in our lives.

“We are struggling to come to terms with the immense loss of our amazing boy – he’ll live forever in our hearts.

“He was a kind, cheeky and caring boy who loved cars, bike rides and gaming.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has come forward and offered their kind words and support.”